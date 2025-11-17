Pine Valley Camp Christmas brings forest to life with lights, holiday music and activities

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (Pine Valley) – Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23, Pine Valley Camp Christmas provides enchanting family entertainment. Hundreds of thousands of lights bring the forest to life, timed to the beat of holiday music hourly from 6-9 p.m. including the finale, Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” There’s also a dancing water show on the half hour, plus many other activities to enjoy.

Other fun includes a bounce house, bow and arrow arcade, game room, holiday theater, Nativity scene, train rides and much more.

This year’s dates are:

November 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 (Discounted Rates)

December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

For tickets and details, visit https://pinevalleycampchristmas.com/#dates .