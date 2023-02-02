PINE VALLEY FATALITY ROLLOVER CRASH

East County News Service

February 2, 2023 (Pine Valley) – A 27-year-old man from Anaheim died at the scene of a solo vehicle crash in Pine Valley on January 26.

According to Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol, around 220 p.m. the victim was driving a 2019 white Ford F-350 Super Duty westbound on Old Highway 80 west of Buckman Springs when “for reasons still under investigation, the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right as the roadway curved to the left.” As a result, the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

CalFire personnel arrived on scene and due to the trauma sustained by the driver, CalFire personnel pronounced him deceased on scene.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. Currently, it is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol; this investigation is still ongoing.