PINE VALLEY MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN BORREGO CRASH

East County News Service

February 2, 2023 (Borrego Springs) – A Pine Valley man, 68, died January 25 in a crash that occurred around 3 p.m. in Borrego Springs.

He was driving a 2015 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle south on Great Overland Stage Route north of Agua Caliente Springs Road when he missed a curve and crossed over the double yellow lines, then onto a field on the opposite side of the roadway.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected.  He was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol and/or dugs do not appear be a factor in the cause of this crash.

 


Great Southern Overland Stage Route & Agua Caliente Springs Rd is not in Borrego Springs. So easy to check: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Great+Southern+Overland+Stage+Route+%26+Agua+Caliente+Spring+Rd,+California+92036/@32.9578401,-116.304027,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x80d98721e6f25dc3:0x803a32b26db1e00!8m2!3d32.9578401!4d-116.3018383!5m1!1e1

