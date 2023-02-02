PINE VALLEY MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN BORREGO CRASH

East County News Service

February 2, 2023 (Borrego Springs) – A Pine Valley man, 68, died January 25 in a crash that occurred around 3 p.m. in Borrego Springs.

He was driving a 2015 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle south on Great Overland Stage Route north of Agua Caliente Springs Road when he missed a curve and crossed over the double yellow lines, then onto a field on the opposite side of the roadway.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected. He was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol and/or dugs do not appear be a factor in the cause of this crash.