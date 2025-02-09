PLACEMENT OF SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATOR IN JULIAN HALTED BY HOMEOWNER

East County News Service

February 9, 2025 (Julian) – The proposed supervised placement of sexually violent predator Gary Snavely at a home on Wynola Road in Julian has been cancelled, CBS 8 reports, after the homeowner withdrew the property from consideration.

The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS 8 that she never gave approval to Liberty Healthcare, after the company told her they were seeking placement for either “witness protection or a violent criminal.” The owner also stated that Liberty offered substantially more than market rent, but added, “I was most likely not going to go through with it.”

She indicated that she never gave final approval and was surprised to learn a court had approved the placement without her permission.

She added, "I don't want to put the community at risk, so I apologize, it's been canceled."

The CBS story indicates the media outlet reached out to Liberty Healthcare for comment, but the company did not reply.

Snavely was convicted of molesting two girls ages 8 and 9 in Orange County back in 1987. In 1996 he was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in San Diego County and went back to prison.

After his release, he was placed in Jacumba in 2008 but after he abused his psychotropic medication and lied to his supervising staff he went back to Coalinga state hospital, though he was not accused of committing new crimes. Violations included failing to remain appropriately clothed at all times on his property while in public view, and failing to report any and all instances of sexual thoughts and fantasies involving sexual deviance to treatment staff.

A March 7 hearing on Snavely’s proposed placement in Julian was scheduled, but will likely be postponed.

Liberty Healthcare must now find an alternative location for Snavely's placement.