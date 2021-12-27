PLANE CRASH IN EL CAJON; SEVERAL SDG&E CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER

East County News Service

Photo courtesy ECM news partner 10 News

December 27, 2021 (El Cajon) - A small jet crashed tonight on the intersection of Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue in El Cajon around 7:15 p.m.

The plane crashed onto the street. No injuries have been reported, but SDG&E reports that 632 customers have lost power due to two downed power lines.

Pepper Drive, Belvin Lane and Somerland Street are currently closed. ECM will update this story as we get more updates.

The area is close to Gillespie Field, but it is unclear if the plane had any business at the airport.

One vehicle was damaged due to debris, but no houses were damaged, according to Lakeside Fire Chief Don Butz.

There were no survivors of the crash from the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.