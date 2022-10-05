PLANE CRASHES ON LYONS PEAK IN JAMUL, ONE DEAD

East County News Service

Photo via UCSD HP Wren

October 5, 2022 (Jamul) – After a homeowner reported seeing a plane in distress yesterday, a Sheriff’s helicopter crew spotted debris from a plane crash and human remains on Lyons Peak in Jamul, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to City News Service, firefighters located the wreckage rugged terrain around 1:30 p.m.

The plane had apparently exploded into many small pieces, so firefighters have not been able to identify the aircraft. However, Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon reported a small experimental plane had gone missing, with only a pilot on board.

The FAA has been notified of the crash, according to Cal Fire. The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.