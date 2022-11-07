PLANNING GROUP MEETS NOV. 8 ON JAMUL CASINO PROPOSED HOTEL AND EVENT CENTER: COMMENT DEADLINE IS NOV. 14

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
November 7, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hear a subcommittee report this Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. on a proposal to expand the Jamul Casino site to include a 16-story hotel, event center, bingo hall and parking structure.
The public can learn more about the project at https://www.jamulteir.com/review, and
can review the Draft TEIR (Tribal Environmental Impact Report) at https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2022050410/2.
The deadline for comments is November 14.
