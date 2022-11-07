PLANNING GROUP MEETS NOV. 8 ON JAMUL CASINO PROPOSED HOTEL AND EVENT CENTER: COMMENT DEADLINE IS NOV. 14

East County News Service 

November 7, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hear a subcommittee report this Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. on a proposal to expand the Jamul Casino site to include a 16-story hotel, event center, bingo hall and parking structure. 

To join the Virtual Meeting via the web, use the following link: 

To participate by phone, use either 669-900-6833 or 346-248-7799 starting at 7:20 p.m. When directed, enter the meeting ID: 824 0051 6671, Password: 156353. 
The public can learn more about the project at https://www.jamulteir.com/review, and 
can review the Draft TEIR (Tribal Environmental Impact Report) at https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2022050410/2
The deadline for comments is November 14. 
Meeting Minutes and Agendas can be accessed at 

Email: Admin@JamulTEIR.com

  Mail:  Jamul Indian Village of California

            Attn: Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto

            P.O. Box 612

            Jamul, CA 91935

 

And please copy your letters of comments to secretaryjdcpg@gmail.com.


