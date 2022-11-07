PLANNING GROUP MEETS NOV. 8 ON JAMUL CASINO PROPOSED HOTEL AND EVENT CENTER: COMMENT DEADLINE IS NOV. 14

East County News Service

November 7, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hear a subcommittee report this Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. on a proposal to expand the Jamul Casino site to include a 16-story hotel, event center, bingo hall and parking structure.

To join the Virtual Meeting via the web, use the following link:

https://www.jamulteir.com/review , and The public can learn more about the project at

https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2022050410/2 . can review the Draft TEIR (Tribal Environmental Impact Report) at

The deadline for comments is November 14.

Meeting Minutes and Agendas can be accessed at

Email: Admin@JamulTEIR.com

Mail: Jamul Indian Village of California

Attn: Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto

P.O. Box 612

Jamul, CA 91935

And please copy your letters of comments to secretaryjdcpg@gmail.com.