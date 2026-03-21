Planning under way for 80th annual Crest 4th of July Parade and daylong festival

Vendors, food trucks and parade participants wanted

By Paul Levikow

March 21, 2026 (Crest) – The Crest Community Association is planning the 80th Annual Crest 4th of July Parade and is looking for parade participants and vendors for the festival. The event will also honor the 250th birthday of the United States.

Organizers say attendees can expect a wide variety of offerings throughout the day, including food from local vendors, craft and merchandise booths, live music, and games for all ages. A beer garden will be open for guests 21 and over. A silent auction and raffle will give participants the chance to win prizes while supporting community initiatives.

The parade steps off at about 9 a.m. from South Lane County Park and goes up Albatross Place to Suncrest Boulevard, ending at the festival location at Nancy Jane County Park, 120 N. Park Drive. It typically includes motorcycles, off-road vehicles, bicycles, classic cars, floats, and equestrians, with candy being tossed to kids along the route by parade participants. This year’s event hopes to include a marching band.

“The milestone event aims to honor the Crest Community’s history while bringing neighbors together for a festive Independence Day celebration,” Crest Community Association Treasurer Diana Griffin said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our rich history, connect with neighbors, and create new memories.”

The first recorded Crest 4th of July Parade was in 1946 and began as a small-town, informal parade with participants marching through the streets. Most of the 15 or so participants either walked or rode their decorated bicycles, drove in cars or rode horses.

“Crest has always embraced this special holiday filled with patriotism and love for our great country,” Crest Historical Society President Linda Hjelle said. “For many years the unique factor of this ongoing event was it was never planned. Folks just showed up at South Lane Park, lined up and marched to Nancy Jane Park.”

Hjelle said for several years in the early 2000s, the Ladies Lawn Chair Brigade won the hearts of the community as they performed their synchronized lawn chair routine to patriotic music.

“Unfortunately, around 2009 County regulations kicked in requiring permits, insurance and lots of regulations - taking away a bit of the hometown appeal,” Hjelle said. “Still, the parade is spontaneous with little or no organization each year.”

The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nancy Jane Park. Fireworks will not be part of the event.

“Be a part of history! If you're interested in participating in the parade or becoming a vendor, please reach out to us at CrestCCAPresident@gmail.com,” Griffin said. “We welcome all who wish to contribute to this momentous occasion! We look forward to celebrating eight decades of Crest Community pride with residents and visitors alike.”