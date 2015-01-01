Police arrest person who hit juvenile with car in El Cajon

Oct. 24, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Local public safety officials have arrested the person who is believed to have been the driver of a car linked to a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday night, Oct. 22 in El Cajon that put a 12-year-old boy in the hospital.

Dani Korkis, 35, of Lakeside was arrested by authorities and booked into San Diego County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges, according to a Friday news release from the El Cajon Police Department.

The 12-year-old boy, who was hit around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Ballantyne Street, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Officers who responded to the scene found the boy with major head trauma. The vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene, according to the police report.

Traffic investigators identified the vehicle as a white BMW X5. Authorities used evidence from the scene and Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) as well as other investigative databases to locate the vehicle involved in the incident.

Detectives located the vehicle parked at a business in Lakeside, and confirmed the vehicle had damage consistent with debris left at the collision scene. Police then arrested Korkis, whom they believed was driving the BMW during the hit-and-run.