POLICE ARREST STUDENT WITH GHOST GUN AT LINCOLN HIGH

By Miriam Raftery

March 15, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego Police officers used a beanbag round to incapacitate and arrest a 16-year-old student with a gun at Lincoln High School.

The school was placed on lockdown from 2:30 until around 3:50 p.m. after campus administrators reported on Twitter that “a student was in possession of a firearm in the administration building.”

SDPD’s response included a SWAT team, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident on the campus, located in the Lincoln Heights area of east San Diego.

The building was evacuated until officers were able to take the student into custody. After the arrest, officers found a ghost gun – an unregistered, homemade firearm.

Civil rights leader Shane Harris, President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, released a statement voicing gratitude that no one was hurt after a report that a youth was ‘barricaded” in a classroom with a gun. “I want to thank the SDPD, School Police, & the Swat Team for their swift response to the matter and for safely arresting and detaining the youth who had the gun. My thoughts and prayers for peace & safety go out to all the students and staff on campus and our community at large,” Harris said.