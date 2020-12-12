POLICE SEEK WITNESSES TO FATAL SHOOTING AT LAKE MURRAY VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

December 12, 2020 (La Mesa) – A 29-year-old man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village, 5600 Lake Murray Blvd. in La Mesa last night. Police seek witnesses as well as a dark sedan, possibly a two-door, seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

La Mesa Police responded to a call at 9:38 p.m. heard in the parking lot of the retail center. One caller reported seeing a person on the ground. Officers found the unresponsive man, who had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso.

Officers immediately began CPR and rendered aid until medics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, says Lt. Greg Runge with LMPD.