POLICE SEEK WITNESSES TO FATAL SHOOTING AT LAKE MURRAY VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER

By Miriam Raftery
December 12, 2020 (La Mesa) – A 29-year-old man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village, 5600 Lake Murray Blvd. in La Mesa last night. Police seek witnesses as well as a dark sedan, possibly a two-door, seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
La Mesa Police responded to a call at 9:38 p.m. heard in the parking lot of the retail center. One caller reported seeing a person on the ground. Officers found the unresponsive man, who had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso.
Officers immediately began CPR and rendered aid until medics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, says Lt. Greg Runge with LMPD.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information related to this crime, they are asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com).
