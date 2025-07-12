As politics in San Diego has shifted blue over the last decades, local broadcast industry has turned MAGA red

There is still another market dynamic now unfolding, an issue being ping ponged in court over changing other FCC guidelines. Currently an owner can only own one out of the top four stations in any market. The counter argument is in many markets, the No. 1 station has more viewers than the next three stations combined. A favorable decision, tossing the rule, could well mean more concentration of ownership in a single market. Trump’s choice of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is vocal about removing the rules. Trump, meanwhile said in in a recent Truth Social post he now opposes consolidation.

While the media is often painted by the President and his followers as a liberal stronghold, the reality is wealthy connected Republicans control hundreds of local television news stations. Numerous studies have shown local news watchers trust their local newcasts more than national news. They see it as more relevant and less biased. And television is where most get their news, even today. Quoting from a While the media is often painted by the President and his followers as a liberal stronghold, the reality is wealthy connected Republicans control hundreds of local television news stations. Numerous studies have shown local news watchers trust their local newcasts more than national news. They see it as more relevant and less biased. And television is where most get their news, even today. Quoting from a Pew Research Center study of where Americans get their news, “About two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) now say they get news from television at least sometimes, including 32% who say they do so often.”

Dean E. Nelson, Ph.D., a Professor of Multimedia Journalism at Point Loma Nazarene University, who speaks on journalism ethics here and nationally, reviewed this article and sent the following to me in an email:

While the attempt by Sinclair and Nexstar and others to buy local stations is worrisome to anyone who values having diverse points of view, the reality is that in this country, the news media are first and foremost a business. They are run by the rules of capitalism, and in this case it means it is in the best interest of shareholders and the bottom line to buy up the competition. This is true in the news business as well as any other kind of profit-driven industry. The unfortunate result is that it means there will be fewer voices out there, and these stations will possibly be expected to support a particular ideology, just as the Union-Tribune was expected to behave when it was run by Doug Manchester.

So for a while, there will be fewer diverse voices. But again, because of capitalism, someone will discover that there will be money to be made by providing a product/service/news outlet/ streaming option that represents a different point of view, and something else will emerge. Keep in mind that when stations took down Jimmy Kimmel’s show, enough people complained (which meant that it threatened the bottom line of the stations), that they put the show back on the air. Conservative viewpoints are important, as long as they keep making money. When a money stream constricts, those viewpoints take a back seat.

If people are getting most of their news from television, then they are going to have fewer perspectives as these deals continue to develop. But remember, there was a time in our country when we were getting ALL of our television news from just three stations. Then cable developed, then independent stations developed, then the internet developed. A lot of people will gravitate to where they feel they are being informed. There will always be a market for good, verified information, just as there will be a market for propaganda. We have always had both, and I don’t think this is the end of that reality.