Poll workers needed for June 2 gubernatorial primary election

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

March 11, 2026 (San Diego) -- The Registrar of Voters is now hiring poll workers for the June 2 Gubernatorial Primary Election. Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can receive a daily stipend while serving their community.

There is a specific need for bilingual poll workers who can help support voters in 15 languages required by federal, state and county law.

Federal law requires the Registrar’s office to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials for voters who speak:

Spanish

Filipino

Vietnamese

Chinese

State and county rules also require bilingual speakers at select vote centers in:

Arabic

Hindi

Hmong

Indonesian

Japanese

Khmer

Korean

Laotian

Persian

Somali

Thai

San Diego County elections operate under the Voter’s Choice Act, a state law that replaces traditional polling places with vote centers that are open for an extended period leading up to Election Day.

Instead of serving just on Election Day, poll workers are now needed to staff vote centers for four or 11 days during the two weeks before Election Day.

Poll workers can earn:

A stipend of $145 per day from May 23 to June 1.

$240 on Election Day, June 2, due to expanded hours.

Bilingual poll workers can receive an extra $5 per day and $10 extra on election day.

Requirements to be a poll worker:

Be a U.S. citizen and registered to vote in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States.

Have reliable transportation to and from your assigned vote center each day.

Complete two days of in-person training (paid a $95 daily stipend).

Available to work four or 11 days, including extended hours on Election Day.

Responsibilities include:

Opening and closing the vote center.

Assisting voters and providing excellent customer service.

Answering questions.

Submitting stipend paperwork.

The Registrar is looking for team players with strong leadership and customer service skills, as well as flexibility, patience, and integrity. Poll workers must represent the Registrar of Voters in a professional and nonpartisan manner.

Applications are available at sdvote.com. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.