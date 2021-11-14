POMEGRANATE DAYS RETURNS AT OASIS CAMEL DAIRY NOV. 26-28

East County News Service

November 14, 2021 (Ramona) -- On Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-28 from 12 to 2 p.m., Oasis Camel Dairy invites you to the return of Pomegranate Days along with an open farm tour.  The festivities include a live show featuring racing turkeys, talking parrots and camels.  

You can also feed apple treats to camels, take a camel ride, or shop for gifts such as camel’s milk soaps, lotions, bath products, chocolates and more. 

Capacity is limited to 200, so pre-booking online is required. Reserve space at https://cameldairy.com/open-farm-tours.


