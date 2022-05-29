By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires. Photo by Chris Stone

May 29, 2022 (San Diego) - Bishop Robert McElroy of the San Diego Roman Catholic Diocese was elevated to cardinal Sunday — thus becoming eligible to be elected pope someday.

Pope Francis, 85, named McElroy — the only American — and 20 others at the end of his weekly prayer from a window in the Apostolic Palace overlooking the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square.

McElroy, 68, will stay in San Diego — as its first cardinal.

In a statement, McElroy said he was “stunned and deeply surprised by the news” — which the diocese said came via a phone call at 3 a.m. San Diego time.

“My prayer is that in this ministry I might be of additional service to the God who has graced me on so many levels in my life,” he said. “And I pray also that I can assist the Holy Father in his pastoral renewal of the Church.”

McElroy thanked his family, the priests and women religious “who helped to form me,” and the “Catholic community of San Diego and Imperial Counties, whom it is my privilege to lead.”

McElroy “has been among the most vocal champions of Pope Francis’ pastoral agenda among the U.S. hierarchy, frequently echoing the pope’s prioritization of environmental concerns, migration and a more welcoming approach to LGBTQ persons,” said the National Catholic Register

San Francisco-born Robert Walter McElroy will formally receive his red hat Aug. 27 at a ceremony known as a consistory.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago told the National Catholic Register he was “both happy and yet not really surprised” about McElroy.

“He is one of the most gifted bishops in the United States, and I think that his nomination today is a sign of the esteem that he has in the life of the church, which is held by the Holy Father,” Cupich said.

In making McElroy a cardinal, Francis passed over the conservative archbishops of San Francisco and Los Angeles, two large cities that traditionally had cardinals in the past. Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.