PORT OF SAN DIEGO INVITES PUBLIC TO REVIEW REVISED DRAFT OF PORT MASTER PLAN UPDATE BY NOV. 17 DEADLINE

Source: Port of San Diego

November 12, 2020 (San Diego) -- The waterfront of San Diego Bay belongs to all Californians – and that includes the residents of inland communities such as Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee and Lakeside. The Port of San Diego is a specially created district that manages this land and water by balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along the bay.

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU. This document will guide future waterfront business uses, public access and development of land and water within the Port’s jurisdiction on and around San Diego Bay.

The PMPU has something for everyone who enjoys San Diego Bay. A major milestone, this latest draft considers and reflects extensive and valuable community input received on the Discussion Draft released in April 2019. At this step, the Port encourages and welcomes additional public feedback.

To review the Revised Draft and provide feedback, go to portofsandiego.org/pmpu. Feedback will be accepted through Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

In a general way, the Port Master Plan determines where port activities take place, where public access, including recreational amenities and view corridors are to be located, where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants and visitor-serving retail may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment. The Port is updating its Port Master Plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current plan was approved in 1981 – nearly 40 years ago.