POST OFFICES REOPEN IN TECATE, POTRERO AND DULZURA AFTER BORDER FIRE

East County News Service

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The Tecate, Potrero and Dulzura Post Offices have all been reopened and have resumed operations at their facilities. 

The three postal facilities had been closed since Thursday due to road closures caused by the Border 32 fire near the California-Mexico border.

 

