Post-Thanksgiving fun with big cats and bears at LTB

East County News Service

Photo by Karen Pearlman

Sept. 27, 2025 (Alpine) -- While most San Diego County residents are planning their Thanksgiving feasts, a much wilder kind of holiday celebration is in the works for a special group of residents in Alpine.

Lions Tigers & Bears , the county’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary, will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bash in the days after Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 27) at the venue at 24402 Martin Way in Alpine.

The Turkey Bash at LTB is set for both Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 29. The seasonal event offers a heartwarming and unforgettable way to spend the Thanksgiving weekend, as visitors get to witness the sanctuary's rescued animals receive their very own holiday spread.

“This event is one of the most heartwarming highlights of the season,” said Bobbi Brink, Founder and Director of Lions Tigers & Bears. “It’s incredibly moving to see our animals enjoy these special moments after everything they’ve been through. It’s a season of gratitude and joy.”

Unlike a traditional holiday dinner, the “ turkeys ” and seasonal surprises prepared for the sanctuary's collection of big cats and bears are carefully crafted enrichment items. Filled with meat, produce and other animal-safe items, the festive treats provide both essential nourishment and mental stimulation for LTB residents -- many of whom were rescued from exploitation and abuse.

Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras to capture the activity as the sanctuary's resident lions, tigers and bears pounce, play and chow down on their Thanksgiving bounty.

The celebration does more than just enrich the animals’ day; it provides crucial funding for their lives, Brink said.

Proceeds from the Turkey Bash directly support the lifelong care of the sanctuary’s residents, covering everything from nutritious meals to veterinary care and habitat upkeep. Every ticket purchased helps ensure a safe, permanent home for the animals.

The Turkey Bash begins at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

Because space is limited for this highly anticipated event, the sanctuary strongly encourages guests to secure their spots in advance.

For those looking for a truly unforgettable experience, the sanctuary is also offering a “Feed with a Keeper” opportunity. Adults 18 and older can purchase a special ticket to help feed a portion of the Thanksgiving feast to one of the rescued big cats or bears -- a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Cost to attend one of the Turkey Bash events for LTB members is $30 per adult, $15 per child (12 and under). For nonmembers, the cost is $60 per adult and $35 per child (12 and under).

The cost to experience Feed with a Keeper starts at $130 and participants must be 18 or older.

Guests can also support the animals by bringing an item from the sanctuary’s Wishlist , which includes the most-needed supplies for daily care and enrichment.