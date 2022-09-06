POTENTIAL ROTATING OUTAGES AND FLEX ALERT

East County News Service

September 6, 2022 (San Diego) - Consumers are advised to be prepared for possible rotating power outages this afternoon. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Tuesday, September 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. calling for increased energy conservation throughout the state.

To help prevent potential 1-2 hour rotating outages, SDG&E is asking customers to conserve energy, health and safety permitting.

You can get more information about rotating power outages here: www.sdge.com/rotating-outages.

For more information on what you can do to prepare for a power outage, go to: https://www.readysandiego.org/content/oesready/en-us/power-outage.html.