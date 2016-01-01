Poway OnStage brings holiday cheer with ugly seasonal sweater soirée plus a chance to give back

East County News Service East County News Service

Nov. 19, 2025 (Poway) -- Sweater weather is upon us, and ugly sweaters are about to take a fashionable, functional turn on center stage in Poway.

Poway OnStage is going to host two performances of "The Ugly Seasonal Sweater Soirée: Holiday Hits in Horrible Knits" on Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts.

The event promising festive entertainment also highlights Becky’s Gifts , a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting families facing cancer.

Two performances are scheduled, the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m., both offering audiences a lively blend of holiday classics, comedy and those tacky sweaters that have become a seasonal tradition.

The show is designed for all ages, encouraging families to attend together and wear funky holiday attire.

The soirée features a full band and cast of singers performing holiday favorites such as Jingle Bell Rock, White Christmas, Blue Christmas, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The program also includes playful surprises like Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer and You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch. Audience participation and humor are woven throughout, making the evening interactive and memorable.

The production is co-written by Billy McGuigan and Kaitlyn Rudeen, directed by Jeremy Stoll, with music direction by Matthew McGuigan. Cast members include Allison Botkin, Paul Hanson, Leanne Hill Carlson, Jay Srygley, and others, supported by a live band featuring drums, bass, guitar, saxophone and keyboard.

Packing the Venue for Becky's Gift

Beyond the entertainment, Poway OnStage is partnering with Becky’s Gift, a nonprofit that collects toys and holiday gifts for children whose families are undergoing cancer treatment.

Attendees of the Ugly Seasonal Sweater Soirée are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate. Contributions will go directly to Becky’s Gift, helping brighten the holidays for local children and families. .

Becky’s Gift serves five cancer centers across San Diego County, including UCSD Koman Breast Cancer Infusion Center, UCSD Moore’s Cancer Center, The Oncology Associates of San Diego, South County Hematology and Oncology Center, and Kevin H. Cook Infusion & Oncology Center.

The program allows patients to select toys for their children, easing the financial and emotional burden of the season while they focus on treatment. Becky’s Gift supports children ages 1–16, ensuring that families can celebrate the holidays with joy despite the challenges of cancer care.

Ticket prices for T he Ugly Seasonal Sweater Soirée: Holiday Hits in Horrible Knits range from $32 to $78, with reserved seating available. Discounts apply for seniors, students, active military and youth, with a “Subscribe and Save” option offering 20 percent off adult tickets when purchasing five or more shows.

T ickets are available through PowayOnStage.org or by calling the box office at (858) 748-0505.