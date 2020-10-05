POWAY ONSTAGE PRESENTS STEVE POLTZ “QUARANTINE BLUES” LIVE IN YOUR HOME OCT. 14-28

East County News Service

 

October 5, 2020 (Poway) – Alternative folk singer Steve Poltz will present “Quarantine Blues" presented by Poway OnStage and taped live at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts.  “Quarantine Blues” includes many new, unrecorded songs and quirky wit.

Poltz's latest single, "Quarantine Blues" was recently selected as one of Rolling Stone Magazine's "Country Music Picks of the Week.

 

Your $15 ticket gives you access to the concert for two weeks beginning Oct 14 at 7 p.m. You can also add a virtual meet-and-greet with Steve Poltz for just $10.  A limited number of people will Zoom live with Steve at 5:30  p.m. on October 14 just before the show.   Click to purchase tickets.

 

To learn more about Steve Poltz, visit https://poltz.com/.

 

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis.

