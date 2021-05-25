POWAY SENIOR MISSING FIVE DAYS; LAST SEEN DOWNTOWN

Source: San Diego Sheriff’s Department

May 25, 2021 (Poway) -- The Poway Sheriff's Station wants your help in locating a missing woman at risk.

On May 20, 71-year-old Denise Bellafiore left Poway by taxi to return to her residential care facility in Chula Vista. During her travels, she reportedly told the taxi driver to take her to Downtown San Diego. Bellafiore was dropped off near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway in Downtown San Diego. She has not been seen or heard from since, according to Detective Justin Cole.

Bellafiore stands about 5'2" tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair. She may be using a walker to get around.

If you have seen Bellafiore or have information on her whereabouts, call the Poway Sheriff's Station at (858) 513-2800. You can also call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

