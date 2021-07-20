POWAY SYNAGOGUE SHOOTER PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER TO GET LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Defendant John Earnest during a witness’ testimony in 2019. Pool photo

July 20, 2021 (Poway) - John Earnest pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other state charges in the 2019 shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue that killed one woman and injured three other people.

In exchange for his pleas, he is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in the attack. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was shot in both hands, causing him to lose an index finger, and Noya D., then 8, and her uncle, Almog Peretz, were wounded.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Earnest “admitted that he committed those crimes because of his bias and hatred of Jews.”

He also pleaded guilty to the arson at the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque for the purpose of terrorizing Muslim worshipers.