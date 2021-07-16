POWER LINES SPARK FIRE THAT CROSSES BORDER IN TECATE

Update 9:25 p.m.: The #BorderFire is now 30 acres and 50 percent contained. Evacuation orders have been lifted and the temporary evacuation point is closed.

By Miriam Raftery

Photos via CalFire and CalFire international partners

July 16, 2021 (Tecate) – Downed power lines in Mexico sparked the #BorderFire this afternoon, which crossed onto the U.S. side of the international boundary at Tecate, according to Cal Fire on Twitter. Forward spread has been stopped.

The fire began near Tecate Mission Road, west of the Tecate Port of Entry The blaze burned 20 acres at a moderate rate of spread toward the northeast,

An evacuation warning was issued for the community of Tecate and a temporary evacuation point was established at the Potrero Elementary School.

Firefighters will remain on scene through this evening.

Sign up to receive East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts free via e-mail. You can also follow @EastCountyAlert on Twitter for text alerts on your mobile phone. We thank the Grossmont Healthcare District and the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation for their support of our alerts, helping to keep you safe and informed.