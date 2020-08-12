POWER OUT FOR OVER 15,000 SDG&E CUSTOMERS AMID HIGH WINDS, RED FLAG WARNING: RESOURCE CENTERS NOW OPEN

Fire burning in Mexico near Tecate is visible across East County

By Miriam Raftery

December 8, 2020 (San Diego’s East County)—With wind speeds up to 65 miles per hour reported last night, SDG&E has shut off power to 15,441 customers in rural, high desert and mountain areas as of 9 a.m. today, with shut-offs possible for another 45,042 customers. Expected restoration time is 6 p.m. tomorrow night in most areas without power, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning extended through Wednesday night, due to high fire danger from gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity. A high wind warning is also in effect locally.

The Alpine Union, Valley Center-Pauma Unified and Warner Unfied school districts have cancelled classes today due power shutoffs and high winds.

A brush fire burning in Mexico near Tecate cast a red glow overnight visible across much of East County. Cal Fire reports the fire is well within Mexico and is not considered a threat to the U.S. at this time. (Photo, right, viewed from Campo, by Don Lumb)

SDG&E has set up community resource centers from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today in Descanso (9545 River Drive), Julian (17606 Harrison Park Rd), Potrero (24550 Highway 94), Ramona (1275 Main St.), Valley Center (29200 Cole Grade Rd.), and Warner Springs (30950 Highway 79.)

Community Resource Centers may offer:

Water

Wi-Fi

Medical Device Charging

Snacks

Ice

Phone charging

Water trucks for livestock (residents should bring their own vessel for transporting water)

Up-to-date information on outages

Areas currently without power include Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, the Campo Reservation, Descanso, Escondido, the Ewiiaapaayp Reservation, Jamul, Julian, the La Jolla Reservation, La Post Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Mesa Grande reesrvation, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Reservation, Pauma Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Rincon Reservation, San Pasqual Reservation, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Valley Center, Viejas resesrvation, and Warner Springs.

Areas that may lose power include Aguanga, Barona Reservation, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Fallbrook, Jacumb,a Jamul Reservation, Los Coyotes Reservation,Mount Laguna, Nestor, Paula Valley, Pala Reservation, Pine Valley, Poway, Rainbow, Ramona, Ranchita, Rancho Santa Fe, SanMarcos, Sycuan Reservation and Valley Center.

For details see: https://www.sdge.com/public-safety-power-shutoff

For live updates see the SDG&E outage map: https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map

Sheriff Bill Gore advised on Twitter, "Now is the time to prepare. Pack a bag with prescriptions, papers/important documents, personal needs and priceless items. Review your insurance policy & emergency plan. If you're advised to evacuate, do so immediately."





