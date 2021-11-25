POWER OUTAGES BEGIN: THOUSANDS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY ON THANKSGIVING

By Miriam Raftery

November 25, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – SDG&E has shut off power to 5,311 customers as of 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.  Another 47,934 are at risk of outages amid a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and high winds. 

So far, these are the communities without power:  Alpine, Boulevard, Descanso, Jamul, Pala, Pauma Valley, and Potrero as well as the Campo, Cuyapaipe, La Jolla, Pauma, and Viejas reservations.Many more areas are on a list of potential outages to come.

View an outage map and click on your community for estimated power restoration times:  https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map   Some areas are listed as likely to be without power until Saturday.

SDG&E has opened several community resource centers where residents can get water, ice, snacks, and preparedness supplies, car power inverters, solar-powered batteries, radios, and update on outages.  View map at https://www.sdge.com/resource-centers.

In addition to the areas listed above where power is already off, the following areas remain at risk of outages today:

  • Barona Reservation
  • Campo
  • Dulzura
  • El Cajon
  • Escondido
  • Eucalyptus Hills
  • Fallbrook
  • Jacumba
  • Julian
  • La Posta Reservation
  • Lakeside
  • Los Coyotes Reservation
  • Manzanita Reservation
  • Mesa Grande Reservation
  • Mount Laguna
  • Nestor
  • Olivenhain
  • Otay Reservoir
  • Pala Reservation
  • Palomar Mountain
  • Pine Valley
  • Poway
  • Ramona
  • Ramona Dam
  • Ranchita
  • Rancho Santa Fe
  • Rincon Reservation
  • San Marcos
  • San Pasqual Reservation
  • San Vicente
  • Santa Ysabel
  • Santa Ysabel Reservation
  • Santee
  • Sycuan Reservation
  • Torrey Highlands
  • Valley Center
  • Warner Springs
  • West 4S Ranch

Be prepared for outages.  Have flashlights or battery-powered lanterns.  Park your vehicle outside or be sure you can open your garage door manually.  Be packed and ready to evacuate if needed. Have a plan to meet up with family or friends if you must evacuate.

If you’re in an area not affected by the outages, check up on friends and loved ones in the outage areas – and consider inviting a few extra guests for your Thanksgiving dinner.


Comments

SDG&E Power outages

Submitted by on

What SDG&E AND PG&E are allowed to do is SO WRONG! NO OTHER state would allow this. Guarantee you that they don't turn the power off every time the winds blow in Texas and OK. But the corrupted PUC who is in SDG&E's pocket allows them to get away with this garbage SDG&E brags about how prepared they are with their "info-mercials" how they have paired with Cal Fire to strengthen our power grid and have it SO well maintained and upgraded that according to their #1 manager's own quote (more or less) We will NEVER HAVE another 2003 or 2007 level fire event in San Diego County. So then why are they shutting off the power here? Are they AS bad as PG&E's mess up north?? No excuse All they care about is ANY liability. Happy Thanksgiving! Which it won't be if you have to cook your turkey on a Coleman stove!

