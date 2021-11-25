POWER OUTAGES BEGIN: THOUSANDS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY ON THANKSGIVING

By Miriam Raftery
November 25, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – SDG&E has shut off power to 5,311 customers as of 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Another 47,934 are at risk of outages amid a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and high winds.
So far, these are the communities without power: Alpine, Boulevard, Descanso, Jamul, Pala, Pauma Valley, and Potrero as well as the Campo, Cuyapaipe, La Jolla, Pauma, and Viejas reservations.Many more areas are on a list of potential outages to come.
View an outage map and click on your community for estimated power restoration times: https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map Some areas are listed as likely to be without power until Saturday.
SDG&E has opened several community resource centers where residents can get water, ice, snacks, and preparedness supplies, car power inverters, solar-powered batteries, radios, and update on outages. View map at https://www.sdge.com/resource-centers.
In addition to the areas listed above where power is already off, the following areas remain at risk of outages today:
- Barona Reservation
- Campo
- Dulzura
- El Cajon
- Escondido
- Eucalyptus Hills
- Fallbrook
- Jacumba
- Julian
- La Posta Reservation
- Lakeside
- Los Coyotes Reservation
- Manzanita Reservation
- Mesa Grande Reservation
- Mount Laguna
- Nestor
- Olivenhain
- Otay Reservoir
- Pala Reservation
- Palomar Mountain
- Pine Valley
- Poway
- Ramona
- Ramona Dam
- Ranchita
- Rancho Santa Fe
- Rincon Reservation
- San Marcos
- San Pasqual Reservation
- San Vicente
- Santa Ysabel
- Santa Ysabel Reservation
- Santee
- Sycuan Reservation
- Torrey Highlands
- Valley Center
- Warner Springs
- West 4S Ranch
Be prepared for outages. Have flashlights or battery-powered lanterns. Park your vehicle outside or be sure you can open your garage door manually. Be packed and ready to evacuate if needed. Have a plan to meet up with family or friends if you must evacuate.
If you’re in an area not affected by the outages, check up on friends and loved ones in the outage areas – and consider inviting a few extra guests for your Thanksgiving dinner.
