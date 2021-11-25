POWER OUTAGES BEGIN: THOUSANDS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY ON THANKSGIVING

By Miriam Raftery

November 25, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – SDG&E has shut off power to 5,311 customers as of 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Another 47,934 are at risk of outages amid a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and high winds.

So far, these are the communities without power: Alpine, Boulevard, Descanso, Jamul, Pala, Pauma Valley, and Potrero as well as the Campo, Cuyapaipe, La Jolla, Pauma, and Viejas reservations.Many more areas are on a list of potential outages to come.

View an outage map and click on your community for estimated power restoration times: https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map Some areas are listed as likely to be without power until Saturday.

SDG&E has opened several community resource centers where residents can get water, ice, snacks, and preparedness supplies, car power inverters, solar-powered batteries, radios, and update on outages. View map at https://www.sdge.com/resource-centers.

In addition to the areas listed above where power is already off, the following areas remain at risk of outages today:

Barona Reservation

Campo

Dulzura

El Cajon

Escondido

Eucalyptus Hills

Fallbrook

Jacumba

Julian

La Posta Reservation

Lakeside

Los Coyotes Reservation

Manzanita Reservation

Mesa Grande Reservation

Mount Laguna

Nestor

Olivenhain

Otay Reservoir

Pala Reservation

Palomar Mountain

Pine Valley

Poway

Ramona

Ramona Dam

Ranchita

Rancho Santa Fe

Rincon Reservation

San Marcos

San Pasqual Reservation

San Vicente

Santa Ysabel

Santa Ysabel Reservation

Santee

Sycuan Reservation

Torrey Highlands

Valley Center

Warner Springs

West 4S Ranch

Be prepared for outages. Have flashlights or battery-powered lanterns. Park your vehicle outside or be sure you can open your garage door manually. Be packed and ready to evacuate if needed. Have a plan to meet up with family or friends if you must evacuate.

If you’re in an area not affected by the outages, check up on friends and loved ones in the outage areas – and consider inviting a few extra guests for your Thanksgiving dinner.