East County News Service

June 29, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- SDG&E estimates that power will be out until midnight for 190 customers who lost power at 9:21 p.m. The areas without power are in Casa De Oro/ Rancho San Diego/ Jamacha/ W Jamul/ Indian Springs/ La Presa/ Spring Valley/ Rancho San Diego/ El Cajon/ Granite Hills/ Singing Hills/Mt. Helix.

Cause of the outage has not yet been determined, per the outage map on SDG&E's website.