THE PRACTICE OF TELLING THE TRUTH STARTS AT AN EARLY AGE

The Twins Say…Always Always Keep Your Promises, by Dr. Keesha Karriem (Christian Faith Publishing, Inc., Meadville, PA, 2020, 26 pages).

Book Review by Dennis Moore

Ephesians 4:25 – Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another.

January 6, 2021 (San Diego) - Dr. Keesha Karriem, executive director of a family-owned business that provides quality residential care to persons with intellectual disabilities, as well as having an MBA from Roosevelt University in Chicago, has written a thought provoking children’s book that every parent should have and read to their young children; The Twins Say…Always Always Keep Your Promises.The Twins Say…Always, Always Keep Your Promises was actually inspired by the author’s two beautifultwin nieces pictured on the back book cover, Kyanna and Kylila. If it is true that “a picture is worth a thousand words”, surely the picture of Dr. Karriem and her nieces says it all for this heartwarming book.

The twins are excited to play with their family and friends. They also learn the importance of keeping their word and keeping their promises. Mom, Dad, Auntie, Grandma, and Cousin have taught them the importance of doing what you say you will do. The twins learn their adventures that keeping your word is the key to truth and honesty.

Throughout this book the author gives poetic and graphic examples of what it is to be truthful, and it actually starts at an early age. A classic example is one in which she states: Twins Say Always Always Wash Your Hands; “To get rid of Virus and Germs; We Promise in the Tub to wash our hands; Mommy says this keeps us healthy and well; Daddy says we must understand.” Dr. Karriem actually dedicates this page to the Prevention of COVID-19 and any adults or children affected by the virus, and her illustration demonstrates it.

This book resonates with me in profound and personal ways, as I am sure it will with other parents and readers of it.

My now 27-year-old daughter Brandy once told me when she was 13, that she had been lying all her life, in a somewhat flippant manner that belied her youthfulness. If truthfulness does start at an early age, perhaps I failed in instilling it in her. Perhaps if I had access to Dr. Karriem’s book and read it to my daughter early on and every night, Brandy would not have taken such an attitude about lying.

When she was 11-years-old, and we were attending my church at the time on 63rd and Dorchester, the Apostolic Church of God, before some 3,000 in attendance, she asked me to walk with her to get baptized. That was the proudest moment in my life! Sometimes we as parents don’t realize the power and influence that we have in our children’s lives.

Dr. Karriem’s book is a testament to the power and influence that we have in our children’s lives, and the picture of her with the twins on the back cover of The Twins Says…Always Always Keep Your Promises, graphically demonstrates it.

Always, Always Keep Your Promises teaches children at a young age about the importance of emotional intelligence (EI). EI encompasses the ability to recognize, manage, and understand your emotions. Having EI skills can lead to a happier lifestyle and well-being, so says Dr. Karriem. This book also teaches lessons about diversity and the inclusion of children with special needs or intellectual and physical disabilities, again, so says the author!

This book has me wondering what if President Trump’s parents would have read The Twins Say…Always Always Keep Your Promises to him as a child, where would we be as a country?

The Twins Say…Always Always Keep Your Promises is a book that I highly recommend to all parents and grandparents to read to their children, after all, “Children are our future!