PRE-SUMMER KICKOFF MAY 5 FOR SANTEE THURSDAY NIGHTS LIVE CONCERTS

Photo: Cc by NC-ND via Bing

East County News Service

May 3, 2022 (Santee) -- You’re invited to join the City of Santee for a pre-summer kick off of the Thursday Nights Live series.

“We are warming everyone up before the Santee Summer Concerts start on Thursday, June 9 with free family fun and entertainment on Thursdays, May 5 – June 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Santee Trolley Square amphitheater,” the invitation states. “This new Thursday night occurrence will be for the whole family and a fun opportunity to get out and about on Friday Eve. Grab a bite to eat at one of the Santee Trolley Square eateries or pack a picnic dinner while you enjoy the free fun.”

Entertainment includes:

May 5 – Primo DJ • Fun 4 Kids Face Painting • Crossby Vargas Caricatures

May 12 – Bad Rabbit • Crossby Vargas Caricatures

May 19 – Johnny Deadly Trio • Fun 4 Kids Face Painting • Crossby Vargas Caricatures

May 26 – Expressions Dance Performances • Crossby Vargas Caricatures

June 2 – Bayou Brothers • Fun 4 Kids Face Painting • Crossby Vargas Caricatures

The city thanks KIMCO/Santee Trolley Square for helping make these events possible.

For more information, updates and events in Santee, check the City website at www.SanteeSpecialEvents.com and follow it on social media Facebook @CityofSantee, Twitter @CityofSantee and Instagram @CityofSantee.