Prebys Foundation, others 'Unite for San Diego' to help protect families

East County News Service

Sept. 26, 2025 (San Diego County) – Three of San Diego County's largest foundations -- Prebys Foundation, Price Philanthropies and San Diego Foundation -- a long with members of the Robert Price family, have formed a group to help local families during a time of challenging cuts in services.

The group -- United for San Diego -- is increasing their annual giving by $70 million for safety net needs, leaders shared at a Thursday press conference at Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank headquarters.

The funders are coordinating efforts during a current urgent need, when historic cuts are imminent, to make the biggest impact -- helping safeguard access to food, housing and healthcare.

Robert Price, President and CEO, Price Philanthropies, explained the mission by usinga thought from Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers), a collection of Jewish ethical teachings and aphorisms from the Mishnah, the first text of the Jewish oral law.

“To paraphrase a wise teaching from Jewish ethics, we are not commanded to complete the task of making our world better, but neither are we free to do nothing, ” Price said. “ Many of our fellow San Diegans will soon be facing major challenges in meeting their basic needs for food, shelter and medical care. We have made the decision to increase our charitable giving to help as many of our neighbors as possible. We hope many of you will join in this effort.”

Mark Stuart, President and CEO of San Diego Foundation called the work together “ the most significant philanthropic collaboration our region has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it rises to meet the greatest community need San Diego has faced since that time. ”

Along with the foundations’ commitment in increased giving, San Diego Foundation is launching the “ San Diego Unity Fund ” to enable all San Diegans to contribute to the emergency response effort.

The Unity Fund will raise and grant funds to local nonprofits providing immediate relief to those most in need, with 100% of donations going directly to trusted organizations with no administrative fees. San Diegans can donate at SDFoundation.org/Unity, with each contribution making a difference in protecting lives and stabilizing communities.

The fund aims to collect community donations to support trusted nonprofits working to ensure families can access these vital resources, and 100% of donations go directly to these service organizations with no administrative fees.

“ United for San Diego carries the same spirit of generosity, solidarity and hope that powered our pandemic response, ” Stuart said. “ The San Diego Unity Fund makes it easy for everyone to step up and support neighbors who rely on these essential services, reminding us that when San Diegans come together, there is always reason for hope.”

Statistics shared at the press conference are daunting:

One in eight San Diegans is facing economic hardship because of unprecedented cuts to critical programs and services;

San Diego County is bracing for the loss of more than $300 million a year in government funding – dollars that keep San Diegans fed, housed and healthy;

More than 400,000 San Diegans risk losing access to healthcare;

About 100,000 San Diegans could lose food assistance.

Grant Oliphant, President and CEO of the Prebys Foundation, said that the region's greatest strength “is the way we come together when our neighbors are at risk. ”

Oliphant said that United for San Diego "is a promise that no one will face this crisis alone."

"We are committed to protecting the essentials that sustain well-being so families can weather today’s storm and, together, we can build a stronger, more united, and more resilient region for tomorrow," he said.

The Unity Fund's priorities include the following:

Housing stability for neighbors on the edge of homelessness, helping families stay in their homes and avoid the trauma of displacement;

Food security for families and seniors struggling to put nutritious meals on the table, ensuring no one in our community goes hungry;

Healthcare access support for vulnerable families, connecting those without reliable coverage to critical medical care and preventive services.

Nonprofits can subscribe for updates to be the first to learn about the San Diego Unity Fund grant application process. Unity Fund grants will be made on a rolling basis. Unity Fund does not grant directly to individuals.

Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations and fiscally sponsored projects that serve residents of San Diego County may apply for funding when the application is available.