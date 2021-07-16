PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ORDER IN EFFECT AT LAKE MORENA COUNTY PARK

East County News Service

July 16, 2021 (Lake Morena) -- The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality, has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Order for the Lake Morena County Park water system (located at 2550 Lake Morena Dr, Campo, CA 91906). All affected customers are advised to not drink the water without boiling it first:

Boil all water for one minute to a rolling boil.

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, access this web link: www.sdcountyemergency.com and download the SD Emergency app.