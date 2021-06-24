PRIDE IN THE PARK AT VIEJAS CASINO JULY17 IN ALPINE

East County News Service

June 24, 2021 (Alpine) – Viejas Casino & Resort will present a “Pride in the Park” concert on Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m.

The outdoor event will include DJs John Joseph, DJ Kinky Loop and DJ Taj, culminating in performances by Gottmik and queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. The host for the day is Jai Rodriguez from Queer Eye. Later, DJ PurFlo will help you spin the night away.

Tickets are limited to 1,000 guests. For tickets, click here.