Probation enforces no trick or treating at some neighborhood homes

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 31, 2025 (San Diego) - No Jack-O-Lanterns, festive lights or Halloween decorations of any kind, candy outside or contact with children is allowed at the homes of sex offenders, and a San Diego County Probation team went out to make sure they were following the restrictions.

Supervising Probation Officer Carlos Gomez said four sex offenders were arrested for violations such as being in contact with a minor and being in possession of narcotics. Teams also seized a pellet gun, four cell phones, an iPad, drug paraphernalia, kids clothing, kids costume, and a Halloween mask.

“The overall goal is to create safer communities and ensure all children in San Diego have a safe Halloween,” said Division Chief Maritza Rodriguez.

In the last few months, Probation officers handed letters out to sex offenders reminding them of their restrictions.

This week four Probation teams went out to make unannounced visits at the homes of 25 to 30 sex offenders in the east, and central regions of San Diego. The offenders were also subject to searches per the conditions of the court and teams also verified the offenders’ address.