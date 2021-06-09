By Barbara Metz By Barbara Metz

June 9, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Is your home looking tired, dated, cluttered or unappealing? The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) San Diego Chapter has a solution. During the month of July and August members of the prestigious organization will conduct in-home design consultations during the ASID “Summer Spruce Up” fundraiser. The affordable fee of $89 per hour (minimum one hour/maximum two hours) is a donation to the ASID chapter; the designer volunteers his/her time.

“When we spruce-up our homes, it instills a fresh energy that has a powerful effect on our mental and emotional state,” said Rachel Villacis, Allied ASID, of Rachel Marie Design, the event chair.

ASID has experts in all areas of design, including space planning, staging, color selection, kitchen design, aging in place, art and furniture placement, outdoor rooms, historic preservation, media rooms, multigenerational living, universal design, window treatments and commercial design.

Designers are individually selected to meet each client’s specific needs,” she explained. “Spruce Up gives consumers who may have never worked with a professional interior designer an easy, affordable, and stress-free introduction.”

. All appointments are prepaid. For information on the program and to arrange for a designer to come to your home, call 858-566-3345 or email administrator@casd.asid.org . All appointments are prepaid.

___________________________________

ABOUT ASID