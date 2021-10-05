PROPERTY OWNER ASKS JUDGE TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT TO PLACE SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATOR AT RANCHO BERNARDO HOME

East County News Service

October 5, 2021 (Rancho Bernardo) - The owners of the property where sexually violent predator Douglas Badger was proposed to be housed in Rancho Bernardo has decided they want to terminate the controversial agreement.

In a letter to San Diego Superior Court Judge Theodore Weathers, Bryan and Ming Zublin asked the judge to rule against placement Badger at their property when he considers the matter at an upcoming October 29 hearing. The Zublins say they “no longer have confidence in the representations made by Liberty Healthcare” which is the government-backed agency that negotiated a lease for their property to house sex offenders.

The Zublins also write that they “now realize that the risk to public safety associated with this placement is substantially higher” than they were led to believe.

Former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio, who is helping spearhead the grassroots campaign opposing placement of the Sexually Violent Predator, welcomed news of this development.

“It is clear that the property owners were grossly misled by Liberty Healthcare as to the significant risk to public safety that would be created by this placement in a community with so many children nearby,” DeMaio said.

“I am grateful that the property owners genuinely listened to feedback from the community and, upon learning new information regarding the risks to children, decided to do the right thing in seeking to terminate this contract and asking the judge to deny the placement of this sexual predator,” said DeMaio, who also asked the public to respect the Zublin’s privacy.

A full copy of the Zublin’s letter to Judge Weathers can be read here.

The property is located in the Greens neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo which has families of all ages and includes access to the RB Swim and Tennis Club and a number of golf courses and recreation areas where children frequent and attend classes.

Badger is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator which is the worst classification in the criminal justice system. Badger, who has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and sexual sadism, has a decades-long history of sexual assaults dating back to 1974. Badger's victims have been both male and female – and he has shown a proclivity for targeting youth. Badger has been convicted of kidnapping and raping young male hitchhikers and sexually assaulting a young girl. He’s served several terms in prison and the past 18 years in a state mental hospital.

In 2013, the Calif. Dept. of State Hospitals proposed releasing Badger in Campo. But after an outcry from residents, the property owner withdrew the site from consideration. A second Campo location also fell through and Badger remained in a state hospital.

Earlier this year, an effort to release badger in the Horizon Hills area near Mt. Helix drew protests from thousands of residents concerned over the many children in the neighborhood. Superior Court Judge Theodore Weathers found the proposed property unsuitable to house any sexually violent predators.

DeMaio says despite this positive development the fight is far from over.

“Until we get official word from the Judge or county authorities that this placement is cancelled, we still need members of the public to voice their strong opposition to this placement,” DeMaio noted.

Through October 14 members of the public can voice their opposition to the placement by emailing sdsafe@sdsherrif.org.

For more information on the hearing process, visit https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/News/News/653/16.