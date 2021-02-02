PROPOSE AT SOAPY JOE’S FOR CHANCE TO WIN WEDDING RINGS AND $10,000

Source: Soapy Joe's

February 2, 2021 (San Diego) - Beloved San Diego car wash chain Soapy Joe's, known for fun events like the car wash karaoke competition and the Guinness World Record-holding World's Largest Air Freshener, announces today that it is reprising its award-winning Tunnel of Love event with a pandemic-friendly spin.

This year, they are inviting couples to propose at Soapy Joe’s,”Tunnel of Love," share a video and win big. All participating couples will win a year of free car washes -- and one lucky couple will win wedding rings from Honey Jewelry Co. ($3,500 value) plus $10,000 cash to start out married life.

“It was incredibly rewarding to bring together ten couples to wed last year at our Imperial Beach location,” said Anne Mauler, VP of Marketing for Soapy Joe’s. “We know COVID-19 has derailed a lot of wedding plans - one survey even reported that 63% of engaged couples put off their wedding in 2020 and it’s likely that many more delayed engagement. But we think nothing should stand in the way of true love, so we’re encouraging everyone who’s in love to come to Soapy Joe’s and ‘drive-thru on their way to I-do.'"

What: 2021 Tunnel of Love: Propose at Soapy Joe’s!

Where: Any Soapy Joe’s car wash location

When:

Videos will be accepted Sunday, February 14-Sunday, February 28. Voting will go from Tuesday, March 2-Monday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The winning couple will be announced on Wednesday, March 10.

How to participate: Visit any Soapy Joe’s location, record your proposal from inside the car wash “Tunnel of Love.” Then, share on Instagram tagging @soapyjoes and @honeyjewelryco, and submit your video to Soapy Joe’s at . Visit any Soapy Joe’s location, record your proposal from inside the car wash “Tunnel of Love.” Then, share on Instagram tagging @soapyjoes and @honeyjewelryco, and submit your video to Soapy Joe’s at www.soapyjoescarwash.com/tunnel-of-love

How much: No purchase necessary

What else? Be sure to flash your signature Soapy Joe’s air freshener on camera to qualify!

All participating couples who share qualifying proposals at the Soapy Joe’s website will receive a year of free washes. One lucky couple, as voted by fans through Soapy Joe’s dedicated web page, will win wedding rings from San Diego-based Honey Jewelry Co. valued at $3,500 plus $10,000 cash.



“Sharing your engagement story is a time-honored tradition, and we’re ‘bubbling up the ante’ by creating a unique experience that is the perfect backdrop for couples to express their individualism and love,” said Mauler. “We’re eager to see how San Diego’s fun-loving couples express themselves starting on Valentine’s Day.”



For more information, please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com/tunnel-of-love or follow the story on social media.

