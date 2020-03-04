PROPOSITION 13 FAILS LOCALLY AND MISSES MAJORITY NEEDED STATEWIDE

By Rebecca Jefferis-Williamson

March 4, 2020 (San Diego) Proposition 13, a $15B bond to fund academic projects that also included funding for a variety of other projects as well, failed locally in yesterday’s state-wide primary. Statewide, 56% voted no and 44% yes, with 100% of precincts reporting but some mail-in ballots remaining to be counted.

The bond would have pumped portions of the $15 billion into pre-K to grade 13 schools and higher education institutions such as community colleges, California State University, and all of the University of California locations.

The original Prop. 13, from 1978, capped property tax increases. The new Prop 13 is unrelated but some voter confusion may have occurred due to inaccurate or misleading posts on social media.

According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, the measure failed locally with only 28% of voters turning out. No votes numbered 276,192, or 57%, and the yes votes were 209,710, or 43%. as of March 4 at 3.54 a.m. with 100% of the 1,862 precincts reporting.

The official statement released from those supporting the proposition:

“Despite research showing students learn better in classrooms which are modern and safe, too many school buildings are dilapidated, unsafe, and unhealthy,” says the official statement in support of Proposition 13, signed by Brian Rice, president of the California Professional Firefighters, E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association, and Pamela Kahn, president of the California School Nurses Association.

The ballot statement against the measure stated:

“Instead of spending the state’s $21 billion surplus on upgrading school facilities and providing high quality education for our children, the Governor and the Legislature are wasting our money on their own pet projects.” It was signed by Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers’ Association, along with State Sen. Brian Jones, and retired teacher Larry Sand. Opponents also argued that the measure would allow local school districts to borrow more money than presently allowed.