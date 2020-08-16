PROSECUTION SOUGHT AGAINST DRIVER WHO INJURED MOTORCYCLIST IN EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

August 16, 2020 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police have recommended that the District Attorney prosecute the driver of a Camry that struck and seriously injured a motorcyclist on Jamacha Blvd. May 13tth around 10:13 a.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Jamacha approaching Washington when a silver Toyota Camry turned left in front of the motorcyclist, violating his right of way and causing a collision, says Lt. Will Guerin with the El Cajon Police Dept. 

The motorcyclist, 65, was treated on scene by Heartland Fire Dept. paramedics and transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized with major injuries.

The driver remained on scene and it does not appear as If drugs or alcohol were involved, says Lt. Guerin.  However the case has been sent to the District Attorney “due the the Camry driver violating the motorcyclist's right of way, causing a collision with resulting in major injuries to the motorcyclist.”

The El Cajon Police Department reminds drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and to share the road.

If there is anyone with further information regarding this collision, please call the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange