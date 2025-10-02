Prost! Oktoberfest events across East County

East County News Service

October 2, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Ready to savor German beers and foods, kick up your heels to traditional German music as well as contemporary bands, enjoy games, carnival rides and vie for prizes? All of these opportunities and more can be found at Oktoberfest celebrations across East County include large festivals in La Mesa and El Cajon this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as smaller Oktoberfest gatherings in Alpine and Julian on October 4.

Scroll down for details on Oktoberfest events across San Diego's inland region.

La Mesa Oktoberfest Oct. 3-5

La Mesa invites you to enjoy its Oktoberfest October 3-5, featuring traditional German cuisine and beers, plus two stages of live music c featuring everything from traditional Bavarian and German music including live oompah bands to rock bands, DJs, cover pop and more. There are also kids’ games, dachshund races, contests, rides and more.

Find full details at https://www.lamesaoktoberfest.org/.

El Cajon Oktoberfest Sept. 26-Oct. 6

The last weekend in September and first weekend in Oktober, the German-American Societies invite you to don your lederhosen and enjoy two full weekends of authentic German celebrations at the El Cajon Oktoberfest. Guests can feast with gusto on foods such as bratwurst, sauerkraut and ox on a spit, quench your third with German beers, kick up your heels with traditional folk dancing and games such as stein-holding competitions. There's also interactive musical entertainment, a band flown in from Germany, a kids' zone, and more.

Find full details at https://events.germanclubsandiego.org

Julian Oktoberfest Oct. 4

The 28th annual Oktoberfest in Julian will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on October 4 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Festivities include live music and dancing, food, vendors, a beer garden, plus games and raffles every hour. The church is located at 2814 B St. in Julian.

For more information, visit https://visitjulian.com/julian-events/#event=78138032;instance=20251004110000?popup=1&lang=en-US.

Oktoberfest at Casino Inn in Alpine Oct. 4

The Casino Inn in Alpine (1155 Alpine Blvd.) hosts its Oktoberfest celebration on October 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy German beer tastings, outdoor Bratwurst BBQ and beer garden, live music and dancing, a kids’ fun zone, raffle prizes, carnival games for kids, and a delicious Oktoberfest menu.

Find details at https://allevents.in/alpine/alpine-oktoberfest-celebration-at-casino-inn/200028926402338