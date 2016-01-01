Protecting Our Mental Health: September is Suicide Prevention Month

East County News Service East County News Service

Sept. 15, 2025 (San Diego County) -- September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month.

While mental health is a year-round concern and there are specific mental health awareness events that happen in other months (such as May being Mental Health Awareness Month), September is specifically dedicated to raising awareness about suicide prevention.

During this month, various organizations and individuals work to:

Promote awareness of suicide as a public health issue;

Share resources and information to help people who may be struggling;

Encourage open conversations about suicide and mental health;

Remember those who have been lost to suicide;

And highlight the importance of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Additionally, World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on Sept. 10.

San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe shared with her constituents several suicide prevention resources, including texting "988" for 24-hour, 7-days-a-week support in more than 200 languages.

Montgomery Steppe also noted that the San Diego County Access & Crisis Line is available at (888) 724-7240 for mental health treatment referrals, suicide prevention help, substance use support and community resources.

Montgomery Steppe also suggested visiting "It's Up To Us" at up2sd.org for mental health needs, suicide prevention, alcohol and substance use treatment.

She also noted the Suicide Prevention Council at sdchip.org/initiatives/suicide-prevention-council for action plans, reports and educational resources.

A note from the supervisor's staff said, "Monica has always been a staunch advocate for increased mental health care. It’s why she’s fought tooth and nail to protect and expand funding for inpatient care and emergency resources, outpatient counseling and long term care and housing.

"We’re proud of the work she’s done on the Board to bring more mental health care into the community, and show up for those in need wherever she can. Government is only one part of the solution — that’s why we’re reaching out to connect people with community based organizations."

A Closer Look

Suicide is a major public health issue. In 2023, it was the 11th leading cause of death overall in the United States.

More than 49,000 Americans died by suicide in 2023 -- close to one death every 11 minutes.

For every death by suicide, there are many more people who make an attempt. In 2023, there were an estimated 1.5 million suicide attempts in the U.S. The reported number of people who seriously thought about suicide in 2022 was an estimated 12.8 million.

Suicide affects all populations, but some groups are disproportionately impacted.

The suicide rate for males is significantly higher than for females. In 2023, the age-adjusted suicide rate for males was nearly four times higher than the rate for females. Males account for nearly 80% of all suicide deaths, even though they make up about 50% of the population.

But while males die by suicide more often, females are more likely to attempt suicide.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34 and the fourth leading cause of death for individuals between age 35 and 44.

But despite being a leading cause for younger demographics, the highest suicide rates in 2023 were among adults aged 85 and older.

Non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native people and non-Hispanic White people had the highest suicide rates in 2023.

Suicide rates among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native people were over double the national average.

In 2023, firearms were the most common method of death by suicide, accounting for more than 55 percent of all suicide deaths. Suffocation (including hanging) and poisoning were the next most common methods.