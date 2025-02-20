PROTEST FRIDAY AT REP. ISSA’S LOCAL OFFICE TO DEMAND TOWNHALL MEETING OVER DISMANTLING OF FEDERAL AGENCIES

East County News Service

February 20, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- Activists from Fallbrook, Escondido, Julian, and Ramona will gather at Congressman Darrell Issa’s office on February 21, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. to demand an in-person town hall meeting. The protest will take place at 210 W. Crest Street, Escondido, California.

The rally, organized by Indivisible North County San Diego, aims to address critical issues facing the community, including the urgent need for transparency and accountability from elected officials. Issa, San Diego County's only Republican Congressional member, has been a staunch supporters of President Donald Trump to date.

Activists will call on Congressman Issa to engage directly with his constituents and to stand firm against the illegal dismantling of federal agencies orchestrated by Elon Musk.

“Congressman Issa has a responsibility to represent the voices of his constituents, and that includes holding town hall meetings where we can express our concerns,” said Pam Albergo, a spokesperson for Indivisible North County San Diego. “We are here to demand that he stands up against the reckless actions that undermine our government and its agencies.”



Participants will share their concerns about the impacts of these actions on federal services and the broader implications for democracy. The protest seeks to unite community members in advocating for a government that works for the people and upholds its responsibilities. All community members are encouraged to join the protest to make their voices heard and stand in solidarity for a government that prioritizes the needs of its citizens.

WHAT: Protest at Congressman Darrell Issa’s Office

WHEN: February 21, 2024, at 10:30 AM

WHERE: 210 W. Crest Street, Escondido, California