PROTESTORS DEMAND EL CAJON REPEAL ICE COOPERATION AMIDST RECALL EFFORT AGAINST CITY COUNCILMEMBER

By Paul Levikow

August 13, 2025 (El Cajon) – Dozens of East County residents filled El Cajon City Council chambers Tuesday, demanding the City repeal a resolution allowing police to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The effort was organized by Latinos en Accion and Activate San Diego to urge speakers to address the Council during public comments. Twenty-six presenters addressed the council for 90 minutes in a near-capacity crowd. Some held protest signs and wearing T-shirts displaying their opposition to the resolution and support of an effort to recall District 4 Councilmember Phil Ortiz.

Ortiz cast this vote for the measure in February when it narrowly passed 3-2, as ECM reported.

Mayor Bill Wells and Councilman Steve Goble also voted for the measure, with Goble changing his vote from a previous session where the measure had narrowly failed.

California’s SB 54 law prohibits local law enforcement officers from participating in immigration sweeps and allows officers to only turn over undocumented immigrants to ICE if they have been convicted of certain serious felony crimes and if there is a judicial warrant. The El Cajon measure goes farther, allowing local police to turn over immigrants merely accused of a crime.

“It’s been very clear that even when we show up in numbers here, this City Council does not care,” said Latinos en Accion President Mairene Branham. “If we don’t feel safe, if we don’t feel listened to, then that doesn’t make our city any better.”

Branham, of El Cajon, and other protestors spoke to reporters at a gathering before the Council meeting. She launched a recall petition against Ortiz and has been going door-to-door gathering signatures on a petition to qualify the recall for the ballot.

“The idea is to get somebody who can listen to their constituents when they come in numbers and not be ignored and work with us,” Branham said.

Ortiz’s district 4 has a majority of Latino voters as well as other immigrants.

Connie Elder of La Mesa organizes protests twice a week in front of Parkway Plaza as part of her involvement with the Activate San Diego group.

“Why would the Council introduce such a hateful, divisive, resolution that really says nothing and does nothing?” Elder asked. “You want us to be the most MAGA of all cities in California.”

Julia Andrews addressed the City Council, saying she supports the Ortiz recall and has been gathering signatures.

“Fear of signing the petition is strongest amongst immigrants. Even those who are here legally and who are citizens,” Andrews said. “Many are hesitant to sign despite being registered voters, only because they fear that ICE might get ahold of the document.”

Santee resident Zak Ashmore volunteers for the Party for Socialism and Liberation. He has been collecting signatures along side members of Democratic Socialists of America and Latinos en Accion.

“I have met many residents in District 4, Phil’s district, who are eager to support our cause,” Ashmore said. “I have also witnessed two trends when I have been canvassing that I find very troubling, fear and despair.”

After one of the speakers addressed Ortiz directly, Ortiz indicated that he plans to meet with a handful of community members regarding his thoughts on SB 54. Previously, Ortiz has said he wants to see SB 54 expanded to allow local police to handover immigrants for a broader range of crimes such as shoplifting, theft, disorderly conduct, forgery, fraud, drug offenses and arson.

“I think it’s time to talk about why you’re being recalled,” Branham said to Ortiz during public comment. “We asked you to vote no and you didn’t.”

Recall organizers have until Oct. 3 to submit almost 2,500 valid signatures from District 4 to make the recall eligible for the ballot.






