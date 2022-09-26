PSAR REALTORS GROUP OPENS PSAR EVENT CENTER, A COMMUNITY VENUE

East County News Service

September 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – The Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors (PSAR) a 4,000-member real estate trade group for San Diego-area realtors, will host a grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony and volunteer-recognition celebration for its new PSAR Event Center celebration starting at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the PSAR East County Service Center, 1150 Broadway, El Cajon.

A 3,200-square-foot meeting room, now called the PSAR Event Center, is located on the first floor of a two-story commercial building the realtors group has owned since 1980, when the association was called the East San Diego County Association of Realtors. Officials said the opening of the PSAR Event Center marks a new chapter in PSAR’s long tradition of community service and in shaping the history, growth and development of greater San Diego County. PSAR was founded in 1928.

The PSAR Event Center, with 180-person capacity, was recently remodeled with new flooring, walls, ceiling and commercial-grade kitchen, as well as a new audio-visual system with mounted video monitors. Construction began in May and was completed in early September.

The venue will be available soon for booking private events, including family gatherings and celebrations, such as bar mitzvahs and quinceañeras, along with company business meetings, community meetings and industry seminars and workshops. Rental fees will be announced at a later date.

For more information, call PSAR at (619) 579-0333 or visit www.psar.org.