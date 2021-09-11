PSYCHEDELIC MUSHROOM LAB, HASH OIL AND HAZARDOUS CHEMICALS FOUND IN WARRANT SEARCH AT WARNER SPRINGS SITE

Illegal drugs likely destined for unlicensed marijuana dispensaries in region, investigators believe

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: hallucinogenic mushrooms by Arp; Image Number 6514 at Mushroom Observer, a source for mycological images. CC-by SA 3.0 via Wikimedia.

September 11, 2021 (Warner Springs) – A San Diego County Sheriff’s warrant search related to a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) extraction lab early Friday morning at 28519 Highway 79 in Warner Springs also found a psilocybin (psychedelic mushroom) lab.

“Psilocybin labs have specific safety concerns due to the unique dangers they create with potential for spore contamination,” says Sergeant Kamon Harris.

Also found were three tons of hash oil with a street value of $81.5 million and hazardous materials indicative of a possible THC extraction lab, as well as a loaded firearm, over 460 pounds of processed marijuana, and 5.5 pounds of psilocybin with a street value of $6,600.

“These hazardous materials may enter the local ground water supply and streams, creating extreme environmental hazards,” Sgt. Harris says. Due to hazardous materials being located on the property, the San Diego County's Hazmat Team and personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) responded to seize the dangerous substances.

The search was conducted by detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), with the assistance of deputies from the Sheriff's Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team (CST), Valley Center CST, Vista Station's Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (C.O.P.P.S.) unit and Sheriff’s detectives from the San Diego Integrated Narcotics Task Force.

Investigators believe the drugs found at the Warner Springs property were destined for unlicensed Southern California marijuana dispensaries.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana operations near schools and residential areas.

“We want to assure those we serve know the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illicit cannabis operations have on our neighborhoods,” Sgt. Harris adds.

Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against two people who were arrested at the scene.