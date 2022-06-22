PUBLIC COMMENTS EXTENDED TO JULY 30 FOR SAN VICENTE COMPREHENSIVE MULTIMODAL CORRIDOR PLAN

East County News Service

June 22, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- SANDAG and Caltrans are seeking public input on their San Vicente Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan (CMCP), which will involve transportation improvements in the Lakeside, Santee, Poway, and Ramona communities. The goal of the project is to balance future transportation needs while also preserving existing rural and community characteristics including the natural landscape of mountains, hills, valleys, lakes, and creeks.

“After seeing how this plan will significantly impact East County, I requested that SANDAG and Caltrans extend the public comment deadline from June 30th to July 30t to give East County residents ample time to voice their opinion,” says Supervisor Joel Anderson.

Specifically, the project aims to:

Complement the ongoing State Route 67 (SR 67) Highway Improvements Project as well as explore new long-term strategies to improve roadway safety for all users

Prioritize wildfire evacuation and emergency preparedness needs, demands, and routes

Ensure equitable and multimodal access to businesses and outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, to improve the quality of life for surrounding community members and stakeholders countywide

Develop solutions that enhance wildlife connectivity and sustainability within tribal lands and East County communities

Learn more about the plan and please take a moment to share your thoughts.