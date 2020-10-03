PUBLIC COMMENTS NEEDED ON STATE PARKS PLAN TO RESTORE CLOVER FLAT WILDLIFE PRESERVE DAMAGED BY OFF-ROAD VEHICLES

By Patrick Williams, Back Country Land Trust

Photo; Typical Clover Flat OHV trail for closure and restoration:

March 10, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Mountain Empire residents and others interested in seeing the Clover Flat wildlife preserve near Campo restored can submit comments on the restoration proposal by May 4, 2020.  Below are details on the proposal and how to submit your public comments.

California State Parks  proposes to  restore off-highway vehicle (OHV) including quad and four-wheel drive damaged areas totaling five restoration acres at Clover Flat wildlife preserve. Damaged areas will be secured, then restored with native plant seed, wattles and mulch and signage will be placed to direct riders (mostly accessing the area from the RR access road) to legal OHV Corral Canyon or Lark Canyon riding areas.

State Parks OHV public review and comment instructions:

1. Go to the State Parks OHV home page at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/

2. Select “Grants” tab at the top of the page

3. Select the link within section on “2019-2020 Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program”

4. Scroll down to “2019/2020 Public Comments to Preliminary Applications” and click on active link

5. In the new window click link: “To provide public comments, click here”

6. Click on box with three dots after     “*Agency :”

7. Scroll down to “Back Country Land Trust” and click the beige box

           a) This opens a page with a link to  “General Application Requirements” (just contact information and some check boxes)

b) Also links to “Restoration”  --- this links to the narrative proposal and more check boxes. 

8. To submit comments click the icon after either a) or b) above and a form opens to enter comments.

If you are willing to submit comments thanks in advance!  The software for the program is old school and takes a good while to learn and navigate. 

 

Secured?

Submitted by on

Good luck securing anything from the entitled Off Roaders! I caught one on a dirtbike in the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge last month after he lifted his bike over the barriers and past multiple signs and when I asked him what he was doing he stated he had "been riding there for 30 years and wasn't going to stop." What a total jerk. Ride where it is allowed and appropriate.

Yes, these vandals wrongly believe they have the right

Submitted by on

to tear up the terrain anywhere, and land, plants and animals be damned. Who cares about the environment? But it's a very profitable industry, selling these machines, and the pea-brain vehicle buyers have a need for speed. Unfortunately it will probably be a waste of time and money rehabbing that land. "I've always done it, and I didn't see the sign and the fence had a gap."

