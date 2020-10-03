PUBLIC COMMENTS NEEDED ON STATE PARKS PLAN TO RESTORE CLOVER FLAT WILDLIFE PRESERVE DAMAGED BY OFF-ROAD VEHICLES

By Patrick Williams, Back Country Land Trust

Photo; Typical Clover Flat OHV trail for closure and restoration:

March 10, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Mountain Empire residents and others interested in seeing the Clover Flat wildlife preserve near Campo restored can submit comments on the restoration proposal by May 4, 2020. Below are details on the proposal and how to submit your public comments.

California State Parks proposes to restore off-highway vehicle (OHV) including quad and four-wheel drive damaged areas totaling five restoration acres at Clover Flat wildlife preserve. Damaged areas will be secured, then restored with native plant seed, wattles and mulch and signage will be placed to direct riders (mostly accessing the area from the RR access road) to legal OHV Corral Canyon or Lark Canyon riding areas.

State Parks OHV public review and comment instructions:

1. Go to the State Parks OHV home page at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/

2. Select “Grants” tab at the top of the page

3. Select the link within section on “2019-2020 Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program”

4. Scroll down to “2019/2020 Public Comments to Preliminary Applications” and click on active link

5. In the new window click link: “To provide public comments, click here”

6. Click on box with three dots after “*Agency :”

7. Scroll down to “Back Country Land Trust” and click the beige box

a) This opens a page with a link to “General Application Requirements” (just contact information and some check boxes)

b) Also links to “Restoration” --- this links to the narrative proposal and more check boxes.

8. To submit comments click the icon after either a) or b) above and a form opens to enter comments.

If you are willing to submit comments thanks in advance! The software for the program is old school and takes a good while to learn and navigate.