PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS FOR TRUTH ACT FORUM ON ACCESS TO IMMIGRANTS IN DETENTION FACILITIES

Deadline Nov. 14 (4:59pm) to send in comments for Nov. 16 forum

https://forms.office.com/g/nTtj9mtqpY

By: Chuck Westerheid, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 9, 2021 (San Diego County Administration Building) - The TRUTH Act community forum including a report from the Sheriff’s Department will be held November 16, 2021, during the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors’ meeting, which is open to the public.

The Transparent Review of Unjust Transfer and Holds (TRUTH) Act (AB 2792) forum requires San Diego County to provide information to the public about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to individuals in custody in 2020. The TRUTH Act describes requirements for law enforcement agencies when ICE requests access to individuals in custody and how law enforcement agencies must share information about ICE requests.

For this TRUTH Act forum only, the public can submit questions regarding ICE access to individuals in 2020.

The question submission form is available in 6 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

Select questions may be addressed during the community forum. All questions submitted will be posted as part of the meeting minutes. The deadline for question submission is Sunday, November 14 at 5 p.m.

Source: Chuck Westerheide | San Diego County News Center