PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego)

Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project.

The project is named Hillside Meadows, project case number: PDS2022-TM-5023TE, and the site location is at the north and south of the western terminus of Mast Boulevard, east of the City of Santee, and south of El Nopal, Lakeside 92040 according to the Notice of Public Hearing.

The applicant is Randy Lang on behalf of Lico Three, LP.

The project proposes a three-month tentative map time extension. The tentative map (project) subdivides approximately 37 acres into 142 single family lots, two industrial lots, and a public park. The project was previously approved by the Board of Supervisors on November 13, 2002.

The public hearing will be held in the Hearing Room (COC) at 5520 Overland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123.