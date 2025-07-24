PUBLIC PARTICIPATION MEETING ON LONG-TERM GAS SYSTEM PLANNING

East County News Service

July 24, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The California Public Utilities Commission will hold a public forum August 7 on long-term gas system planning.

As California moves toward a shift away from fossil fuels, gas utilities including San Diego Gas & Electric were to submit maps of their gas distribution systems including foreseeable gas pipeline replacement projects and their recommended priority neighborhood decarbonization zones by July 21.

Links to those maps will be posted by the CPUC here.

See below for the full notice, including how to participate in the hearing.

Southern California Gas Company (SCG), San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas) (collectively, the Gas Utilities) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) invite customers to participate in a Public Forum, also called a Public Participation Hearing (PPH).

These Public Forums are part of the formal rulemaking proceeding cited above. Customer comments will be transcribed and placed into the formal record so the CPUC can make an informed and robust decision about the Gas Utilities’ recommended priority neighborhood decarbonization zones as part of implementing California Senate Bill (SB) 1221.

At these Public Forums you can make comments and raise concerns to the CPUC representatives overseeing this proceeding.

Where, when, and how will these Public Forums be held?

As part of the CPUC’s ongoing efforts to provide the greatest access the Public Forums will be held remotely. A quorum of CPUC Commissioners may attend, but no decisions will be made or voted on at these Public Forums.

VIRTUAL - FORUM DETAILS

Date: August 7

Time: 2 to 6 p.m.

Phone: 800-857-1917

Passcode: 6032788#

Please note: If you wish to make a public comment, you must participate by phone using the information above. Once you’ve entered the passcode, press *1, and record your name when prompted. You will be placed in a queue in the order you dialed in. If you need a language interpreter, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office using the contact information at the end of this notice at least five business days before the Public Forums.

Why am I receiving this notice?

On Sept. 10, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 100, which established a policy for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. On Sept. 25, 2024, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 1221, in which the California Legislature recognized that natural gas use in residential buildings contributes to California’s greenhouse gas emissions,1and that cost-effective, zero-emission alternatives to pipeline replacement projects can reduce gas system costs.

As such, SB 1221 authorizes the CPUC to approve up to 30 pilot projects that facilitate cost-effective decarbonization in priority neighborhood decarbonization zones (decarbonization zones). The pilot projects are intended to provide state decision makers with a greater understanding of the challenges that arise when decommissioning parts of the natural gas system.

The Gas Utilities were directed to submit maps of their respective gas distribution systems that include information such as foreseeable gas distribution pipeline replacement projects, disadvantaged communities, and tribal boundaries overlaid on a street map.

The maps must be updated with their recommended priority neighborhood decarbonization zones by July 21, 2025. The CPUC will post links to the utility maps at https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/industries-and-topics/natural-gas/SB-1221-implem... , a site dedicated to the implementation of SB 1221.

How does the rest of this process work?

This proceeding has been assigned to a CPUC Commissioner and two Administrative Law Judges who will consider proposals, evidence, and input throughout the regulatory process. The Administrative Law Judges will issue a proposed decision that may adopt, modify or deny parties’ proposals.

Any CPUC Commissioner may sponsor an alternate decision with a different outcome. The proposed decision, and any alternate decisions, will be discussed and voted upon by the CPUC Commissioners at a public CPUC Voting Meeting.

Contact CPUC

Parties to the proceeding will review the proposals and comments throughout the rulemaking process, including the Public Advocates Office. The Public Advocates Office is an independent consumer advocate within the CPUC that represents customers to obtain the lowest possible rate for service consistent with reliable and safe service levels. For more information, please call (415) 703-1584, email PublicAdvocatesOffice@cpuc.ca.gov , or visit PublicAdvocates.cpuc.ca.gov

Written public comments may be provided at any time during the proceeding in the "Public Comments" tab of the Docket Card for R.24-09-012, available at: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/ R2409012.

For additional information, any updates on the hearings, and an information sheet about the rulemaking and projects, please visit cpuc.ca.gov/pph

If you have questions about CPUC processes, you may contact the CPUC's Public Advisor's Office at:

(866) 849-8390 (toll-free) or (415) 703-2074, email Public.Advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or m ail: CPUC Public Advisor's Office; 505 Van Ness Ave.; San Francisco, CA 94102

Please reference the Long-Term Gas System Planning OIR (R.24-09-012) in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter.

Where can I get more information?

If you have questions about this Order Instituting Rulemaking proceeding, contact PG&E at (800) 743-5000. For TTY, call 711.