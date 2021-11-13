PUBLIC TURNS IN NEARLY 300 UNWANTED GUNS FOR GIFT CARDS IN LA MESA

East County News Service

November 13, 2021 (La Mesa) -- This weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department teamed up with its law enforcement and community partners to help get unwanted weapons off our streets through a Guns for Gift Cards event in East County.

A total of 293 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during Saturday's event at the La Mesa Civic Center parking lot located in the 4800 block of Date Avenue in La Mesa

Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

“The Sheriff's Department would like to thank the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, La Mesa Police Department, El Cajon Police Department, United African American Ministerial Action Council and our community partners for their support in making this Guns for Gift Cards event a success,” a press release from the Sheriff’s department states. “Most importantly, thank you to the public for helping us keep their communities safe by getting unwanted firearms off our streets.”

The public can always turn in their unwanted weapons at any Sheriff's station or substation. For your safety, keep the gun in the trunk of your car and await further instructions from a deputy. For a list of Sheriff's facilities, isit: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/patrol. You can also call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

